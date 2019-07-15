App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is Hyundai offering in the 2020 Creta?

The Korean car’s cousin, the Kia Seltos is set to be launched in India on August 22.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of the latest generation of its flagship compact SUV, the Creta. While a mid-2020 launch date is expected, the new Creta has already been revealed in China as the ix25, which gives us a fair idea of what to expect.

The Korean car’s cousin, the Kia Seltos is set to be launched in India on August 22. It is expected that the new Creta will share its powertrain and chassis with the Seltos. This could give it an option between a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes 140 PS of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 115 PS and 144 Nm, or a 115 PS and 250 Nm making 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor.

Though the car has not been officially revealed in India, it can be expected to receive an updated styling over its current generation. The ix25, which was revealed in China features many design changes, which could make its way to India. However, nothing can be confirmed yet.

Hyundai is expected to equip the next-gen Creta with connected features which could be borrowed from its elder sibling, the Venue. The Venue is equipped with a BlueLink system which offers 33 individual features. 10 of them are exclusive to the Indian market, which could also be incorporated in the new Creta.

The company could showcase the car at the 2020 Auto Expo, which could be followed by a possible launch by March 2020. It is expected to be priced above the current Creta which has a price range of Rs 9.60-Rs 15.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 06:34 pm

tags #Auto #Creta #Hyundai #Technology #trends

