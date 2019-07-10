What is BMW offering in the special edition R NineT?

BMW Motorrad recently unveiled a special edition of its roadster, the R Nine T. Dubbing it the R Nine T/5, it is designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the BMW /5 series and its Berlin Spandau manufacturing plant.

The special edition motorcycle not only gets a new colour scheme, but it also gets retro design elements to further highlight the /5 series styling. It is decked in a Lupine Blue metallic paint scheme which is reminiscent of the older /5 motorcycle.

It also gets chrome treatment on the mirrors, exhaust manifold and the exhaust, while the engine, gearbox, fork slider tubes, wheel hubs and spokes are finished in an aluminium silver look. BMW Motorrad has equipped the motorcycle with a restyled seat, knee pads on the fuel tank and a blacked-out frame.

Mechanically, the motorcycle is identical to its standard counterpart. It is powered by a 1170cc flat twin engine which makes 110.1 PS of maximum power and 116 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It also gets heated grips, automatic stability control (ASC) and ABS as standard. It has a price tag of Rs 18 lakhs (ex-showroom). However, BMW Motorrad has created the R Nine T/5 as a one-off motorcycle which is unlikely to enter commercial production.