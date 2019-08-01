App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What has Hyundai changed in the Elantra facelift?

The Elantra seems to have received a major overhaul, with a new front-end design.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hyundai’s mid-segment sedan Elantra is due for a mid-cycle update and the Korean automobile manufacturer is gearing up for its facelift to be launched in the Indian market. The sedan was recently spotted under testing and the spy shots suggest a launch is around the corner.

The Elantra seems to have received a major overhaul, with a new front-end design. It gets sharper triangular LED headlamps, along with a larger trapezoidal grille. It also gets new fog lamps along with a new front bumper. The rear was spotted with a new boot lid, new tail lamps and a bumper in which the number plate housing is integrated.

The interiors have been refreshed with a new steering wheel, a new pattern on the gauges, chrome inserts for the air-con vents and a new layout for the climate control buttons. It also gets a new infotainment system, along with wireless phone charging.

The Elantra is expected to be mechanically unchanged and could carry forward its 2-litre 4-cylinder engine which makes 152 PS of maximum power and 192 Nm of peak torque. It could also get the optional 1.6-litre diesel engine which makes 128 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will be available in the form of a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Though there are no details of the car’s official launch, it is expected that Hyundai will unveil it soon after its launch of the new Grand i10.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Auto #Elantra facelift #Hyundai #Technology #trends

