Updated Honda Activa 6G to launch during 2019 festive season

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda has been manufacturing their flagship scooter, Activa for close to two decades now. While it has undergone significant changes and spawned numerous spin-offs, the company is gearing up for the launch of its sixth iteration.

Christened Activa 6G, the sixth-gen automatic scooter has undergone many aesthetic as well as mechanical changes. Among the most prominent is the new LED headlamp design and restyled body panels. It is also expected that the Activa 6G will sport LED DRLs.

Other changes include a disc brake assembly at the front along with a telescopic suspension unit. The rear wheel will continue to sport a drum brake assembly. It would be safe to assume that the new Activa would offer Honda’s signature Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard thanks to upcoming safety norms.

The instrument cluster has been redesigned as well but retains its semi-digital appearance. The scooter carries forward some features from its previous generations like the four-in-one lock mechanism.

The Activa 6G is expected to carry forward the same 110cc air-cooled engine that makes 8 PS of maximum power and 9 Nm of peak torque. However, the engine could be tweaked a little to comply with the emission norms.

The scooter should be launched during the upcoming festive season, when it will go up pitted against TVS Jupiter and Yamaha Fascino among others. Considering the updates and changes, the price of the scooter is expected to rise by Rs 5,000 or so.