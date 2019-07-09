What has changed in 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V?

TVS Motor Company is working on the next generation of its naked motorcycle, the Apache RTR 200 4V. It was recently spotted on Hosur and is expected to be launched soon.

The motorcycle was spotted only fleetingly and only one spy shot could be taken. It shows an LED headlight setup, which has a split unit for high beam and low beam. It could also get minor aesthetic upgrades such as a new colour scheme or graphics.

Though it has not been confirmed yet, a report in Vikatan suggests that it could also get a fully digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Ntorq 125. This would also give them motorcycle Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

TVS is expected to equip the motorcycle with a BSVI compliant engine. This indicates that the company will drop the carburettor in favour of a fuel-injected engine in the Apache RTR 200 4V. The current generation Fi variant makes 21 PS of maximum power and 18.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The frame, suspension setup and dual-channel ABS of the current generation motorcycle are expected to be carried forward in the next generation. Considering these changes, it can be safely assumed that the next generation Apache will be priced Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 more than the current price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh.