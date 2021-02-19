What do the WhatsApp policy changes actually mean?

With the news that Facebook is going ahead with its policy changes despite the Supreme Court pleas, it looks like it has drawn a line in the sand. It's now asking users to choose to accept the new policies or not use their chat platform. Any guesses on which side of the line you end up on?

Let's not kid ourselves here. The messaging platform has been so annoyingly ingrained into our daily lives that entire routine will break if you decide to move. At least, that's what the general thinking is going to be. Alternative apps like Telegram and Signal are now making it easier than ever to switch over from WhatsApp and it has the company worried enough to take pot shots at the competition in a blog post.

"We’ve seen some of our competitors try to get away with claiming they can’t see people’s messages - if an app doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption by default that means they can read your messages," writes the company in the post. This is likely a dig at Telegram, that uses end-to-end encryption only for select "Secret Chat" messages that leave no traces on its servers and can be deleted automatically on request.

The bigger question is why is it that we find ourselves here in the first place? Being held hostage by a company that is now forcing us to sign-up or ship out. Why is WhatsApp so popular in India again?

The humble beginnings

As all things must, WhatsApp started small, advertising itself as a viable alternative to the SMS. It gave people space to chat privately, like that best friend who swears to keep a secret. It also gave people tools, a simple tick or a double tick showed if your message was sent and received. When it was read, the double tick simply turned blue. It was simple and easy to use.

Despite landing on our shores a full year after its global launch in 2009, WhatsApp wasted no time in racking up user numbers. The rest, as they say, is history. WhatsApp began slowly worming its way into our hearts till it became part of the culture.

The recent news of the policy changes have not slowed WhatsApp growth down at all. The company is all set to break 500 million users this year, which is a substantial percentage of people, considering it recently announced that it had crossed 2 billion accounts worldwide.

The privacy changes

So, what do the privacy changes actually entail? This is where we have to separate fact and fiction, while its true that some of the new policies do indeed inspire some pause, there is also a lot of misinformation that needs to be vetted here.

Your chats, voice and video calls are safe. At least for the time being, the data that most people refer to when they bring up the new policies is metadata on your device, which is stuff like your phone model, display size, IP addresses or coarse locations which can pinpoint your city but not your exact location.

This is being done to serve you with targeted ads across multiple Facebook platforms such as Messenger, Instagram etc. The policy also states that with your explicit permission, WhatsApp will access phone numbers from your contact lists to make "messaging fast and reliable and we don’t share your contacts lists with the other apps Facebook offers."

WhatsApp also says that it doesn't store message logs or calls on their servers, doing so would ,"be both a privacy and security risk and we don’t do it."

WhatsApp also makes it very clear in the policies that neither it nor the parent company Facebook can read any of your messages or listen in on calls. The company says that it will never, "weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment."

Your location when you share your location with someone is also secure and end-to-end encrypted.

Broadly speaking, for most users this will mean an increase in targeted ads across the platform. While it's unfair to criticise WhatsApp alone when nearly all Android services do the same thing. The discussion is about choice. At this point, there is no way to be exempt by this agreement or not share your data with Facebook and its third-party partners.

In the European region, these set of privacy policies are different and WhatsApp makes it very clear that it does not share the European region data, "with Facebook for the purpose of Facebook using this data to improve its products or ads."

So why the double standards? Simple. We don't have laws that mandate companies to use data responsibly. For reference, the personal data protection bill which was meant to safeguard Indian users against these practices has yet to be passed. This gives WhatsApp and Facebook free reign to decide the best privacy policy for us.