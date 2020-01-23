App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

WEF unveils new internet security principles to help protect up to 1 billion users

The World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity brought together a group of leading internet service providers (ISPs) and multilateral organisations to develop new ways to protect and prevent these attacks from reaching consumers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The World Economic Forum on January 23 announced new internet security principles, developed by a group of leading ISPs and multilateral organisations, to help protect up to one billion users.

Unveiling the new initiative here at its 50th annual meeting, the WEF said BT, Deutsche Telekom, Du Telecom, Europol, Global Cyber Alliance, Internet Society, Korea Telecom, Proximus, Saudi Telcom, Singtel, Telstra and ITU endorse these new principles combatting high-volume cyberattacks, protecting up to one billion consumers in 180 countries.

While certain cyberattacks focus on specific organisations, the majority target the largest number of internet users possible. Such attacks are often relatively easy for cybercriminals to undertake and can cause serious harm.

Close

The impact of indiscriminate malicious activity online can be significant and carries an estimated global price tag of $6 trillion in 2021, the WEF said.

related news

The World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity brought together a group of leading internet service providers (ISPs) and multilateral organisations to develop new ways to protect and prevent these attacks from reaching consumers.

The new principles ask ISPs to protect consumers by default from widespread cyberattacks and act collectively with peers to identify and respond to known threats.

Besides, ISPs need to take action to raise awareness and understanding of threats and support consumers in protecting themselves and their networks.

The ISPs will also work more closely with manufacturers and vendors of hardware, software and infrastructure to increase minimum levels of security.

Besides, they will take action to shore up the security of routing and signalling to reinforce effective defence against attacks.

The WEF said it will now use its Platform for Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity and Digital Trust to drive adoption of the principles and seek to initiate a dialogue between public- and private-sector stakeholders on how governments can incentivise uptake and establish clearer policy frameworks and expectations.

By working collaboratively, ISPs will be better placed to protect their customers and defend their own networks than if they work alone, it added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #Internet #Technology #World Economic Forum #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.