you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Webtrekk and Mapp successfully start their integration

Marketers and data specialists will benefit from offerings which are secure, cost-effective, and more powerful alternative to traditional marketing clouds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shortly after Mapp announced its acquisition of Webtrekk, the first phase of the integration of Webtrekk's Marketing Analytics and Customer Intelligence software into Mapp's Digital Marketing Cloud began. Marketers and data specialists benefit from an attractive, bundled offering that provides a secure, cost-effective, and more powerful alternative to traditional marketing clouds.

Mapp and Webtrekk combine customer intelligence and cross-channel marketing. Brands can easily and effectively gain insights from data and trigger insight-based marketing activity. Future product development is focused on putting Webtrekk's data competence at the core of Mapp's platform. Customers will truly be able to benefit from first-data through AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. For successful, one-to-one personalization, individual user intentions and the respective context are taken into consideration. This automates the execution of customized messages on the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency.

The integrated solution is suited to mid-size companies, large enterprises, and digital agencies. Brands benefit from a higher return on investment and a significantly faster value creation without risking lock-in effects. Companies that already have cross-channel experience can become considerably more agile with Mapp and Webtrekk. On the other hand, businesses that are just implementing their cross-channel strategy can expect better cost efficiency and centrally-located data, reducing the data siloes. All customers will profit from comprehensive analysis and personalization options based on unified customer profiles, as well as industry-specific capabilities (particularly for the e-commerce/retail, finance, and publishing industries).

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, said, “The incredible combination of Mapp and Webtrekk has already given our joint customers tremendous value. However, it's just the first step in our long-term vision to build an AI-Driven Marketing Cloud, complete with self-driving campaigns and unique insights for our customers. Mapp will be at the forefront of innovation in this space, giving our customers value unheard of in the space today."

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

