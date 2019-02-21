App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Website uses AI to create photos of people who don't exist: Creepy, isn't it?

ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com uses an algorithm to instantly produce computer-generated faces that look like real humans, but are actually non-existent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation

Whatsapp

Creepy but true. A website called ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com automatically spits out images of random humans who have never existed. It uses an algorithm to instantly produce computer-generated faces that look like real humans, but are actually non-existent.

Philip Wang, a techie working for Uber, told DailymailUK, that he built the website based on research released by chipmaker Nvidia in 2018.

The researchers at Nvidia created an algorithm using a network called General Adversarial Networks (GAN) that helped create custom-made human faces. GANs typically read large sets of data and collate similar patterns to produce new data.

The neural network was supplied with 7,000 photos of human faces from Flickr. Soon, the program was creating entirely new faces by toggling different facial features.

Technology blog TNW said jokingly, “The next time your grandmother asks when you’re going to settle down with someone nice, you can conjure up a picture to show them.”

A GAN was used to create the ‘Portrait of Edmond Belamy’, a painting depicting a fictional, computer-generated man. It sold at an auction last year for a whopping $4,32,500.

There’s another GAN that uses impressionist paintings to reimagine what the subjects would look like in real life.

Researchers explained in a science journal released in February that the same neural program can read images of multiple inanimate objects such as cars and bedrooms, and create new types of the objects, that do not yet exist.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 10:10 am

tags #AI #Artificial Intelligence #trends

