We follow our own policies, Twitter India tells Parliamentary Standing Committee

Twitter was summoned to give a representation on prevention of misuse of the social media platform, only days after the Centre issued a notice to the social media platform.

June 18, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST

Representatives of social media platform Twitter on June 18 appeared before the parliamentary panel chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to discuss the issue of its guidelines and the misuse of its platform.

When asked whether Twitter India follows the law of the land,  the company responded that the platform follows its own policies, sources have told ANI.

"We practise our own policies," it said.

The committee has also asked Twitter Representatives present before it to submit in writing how they are placed within the social media platform and how much executive authority they have over policy decisions it makes.

"Twitter stands prepared to work with the Committee on important work of safeguarding citizens' rights online in line with our principles of transparency, freedom of expression, & privacy," the Twitter Spokespersons were quoted as saying by ANI.

They also said that Twitter will continue to work alongside the Indian government as part of its shared commitment to serve and protect public conversation.

Twitter was summoned to give a representation on prevention of misuse of the social media platform, only days after the Centre issued a notice to the social media platform.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology has summoned several social media giants, including Facebook and Twitter, on issues related to misuse of the platforms and protection of citizens' rights.

Twitter and the Centre are at loggerheads on several issues for the last few months. The social media platform found itself in fresh controversy, when it had briefly removed the blue tick verification badge from the personal account of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and of several senior RSS functionaries including its chief Mohan Bhagwat.
TAGS: #Tech Policy #Technology #Twitter
first published: Jun 18, 2021 07:21 pm

