Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wayve's autonomous car learns to drive in 20 minutes using AI

With a human safety driver in-line, the car learnt to drive in its own lane in the period of “15 to 20 minutes.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Along with companies like DeepMind and Open AI, Wayve has taught its autonomous car working on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to stay in its own lane in just 20 minutes.

Wayve, a company founded by researchers at Cambridge University’s Engineering Department, have mentioned the details of the AI’s working in their blog post on June 28, mentioning their “reinforcement learning” algorithm.

With a human safety driver in-line, the car learnt to drive in its own lane in the period of “15 to 20 minutes.”

As the car starts, it moves around haphazardly for the initial steps but as it moves outside the lane, human safety driver on the seat intervenes and steers it in the correct lane.

The algorithm corrects itself during this process.

In a video posted on its YouTube channel, the company has shown the car's learning process, setting an example of the first reinforcement process in action on an autonomous car.

Neither does Wayve’s modified Renault vehicle require large quantity of data nor does it sport fancy sensors. Instead, the vehicle works using the company’s philosophy of using “a clever training process that learns rapidly and efficiently,” according to a report by CNET.

Emphasizing on his method of production, Wayve co-founder Amar Shah told TechCrunch in May, “We want to give our vehicles better brains, not more hardware.”

 
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:05 pm

