Wave Financial hires Henry K. Elder as Director of Investment Strategy

Wave Financial Group, an investment and asset management firm focused on digital assets and blockchain technology, announced the hiring of Henry K. Elder as Director of Investment Strategy.

Elder brings an extensive background in structuring investment products backed by physical assets as well as asset tokenization, and will be responsible for managing client relationships and product strategy.

Elder will lead the distribution of Wave's investment products globally with a focus on Europe and the Middle East. He will report to Wave's President and Managing Partner, Benjamin Tsai and work closely with the product structuring team.

Elder currently serves as the President of the International Blockchain Real Estate Association (IBREA), an organization dedicated to supporting the adoption of blockchain technology in the real estate industry.

Prior to joining Wave, Elder co-founded Digital Asset Advisors, a leading blockchain consultancy headquartered in Los Angeles. In early 2018, as Director of Origination & Investment at Slice, he oversaw the tokenization of one of the first commercial properties in the United States.