Watch Netflix For Free On December 5-6 - Here's How

Over the last couple of years we’ve shared the joys and excitement of discovering fabulous content across OTT platforms with you. But there are some who are simply intimidated by the volume of content and feel more comfortable watching reruns on television. The free forty eight hours of Netflix is a great opportunity for those still wondering what to watch to dive right in. I’ve discovered a penchant for European shows, shows coming out of Latin America, and of course what is known as K-Dramas, Chinese and Japanese shows as well. That’s me, and these are from just one of the OTT platforms that is offering us all a break from the monotony of being inside and safe from the pandemic taking so many lives.

Netflix is free for everyone in India on December 5-6. The company is running the StreamFest 2020 for the first time, and it is starting in India. During the 48 hours, users can choose to watch any show or movie on Netflix for free.

Netflix StreamFest 2020, scheduled to start at 12.01 pm on December 5, will end at 11.59 pm on December 6. To watch Netflix for free, users need to create an account. Users do not need to pay any fee to binge watch shows on Netflix for free. Current non-users can sign up with their name, email or phone number and start streaming without any payment.

Once you have created the account, you can watch any show or movie on the streaming service for free during the 48-hour-long StreamFest. Netflix will limit the resolution to Standard Definition for StreamFest 2020. Only one user can login through the registered Netflix account at a time.

Also check: Free Netflix In December | How To Prepare For Binge-Watching 48 Hours Of The Best Of Movies And Shows!

You will be able to access all features that current subscribers enjoy. This includes creating profiles (including Kids' profiles), setting parental controls, browsing in Hindi, adding series or films to 'My List', watching with subtitles or dubs, using ‘Smart Downloads’ on mobile and will be able to see the ‘Top 10 list.

In case you get a message that reads “StreamFest is at capacity”, Netflix will notify you once there is a slot available for you to watch content on its platform for free. The company is limiting the number of viewers during StreamFest for everyone to get the best user experience.

Netflix StreamFest 2020 is the company’s attempt to lure binge-watchers to subscribe to its service in India. The company competes against the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5, among others, in the growing over the top (OTT) market in India.