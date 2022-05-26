 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Watch #MCAtDavos as HCL tech chief tells how metaverse can help in learning, enterprise skilling and more

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Metaverse can be helpful in learning and education and can help bridge learning disabilities in students, says Kalyan Kumar, CTO and Head-Ecosystems, HCL.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Davos 2022 #economic #Economy #HCL Tech #India story #MC At Davos #Moneycontrol #video
first published: May 26, 2022 11:10 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.