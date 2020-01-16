Want to edit tweets? Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says ‘never’

If you are regular on Twitter, you must have seen people asking for the edit button. You, too, may have asked for it. The feature has been a longtime demand from Twitter’s user base. But, the company has been pushing it for many years. The latest update may bring some disappointment to the edit-button fans as Twitter has said that it will ‘probably never do it’.

The announcement of the ‘no edit button’ has come directly from Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey. During a Question-and-Answer (QnA) session with Wired, a twitter user asked Dorsey whether users could expect to see the edit button in 2020. Dorsey, immediately after reading the question, says, “The answer is no.”

Dorsey explained the reason for not making the edit feature available on Twitter during the QnA. Twitter originally started as an SMS, text message service during its early days, and the company plans to stick to its roots. “When you send a text, you can’t really take it back, and we want to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days,” said Dorsey.

Its been years since Twitter switched to an app-based service alongside the web, but the company still does not plan to add the edit button. The Head of Twitter does agree that there are some benefits of the edit button that can fix issues like fixing typos, broken links, etc.

However, one of the primary reasons holding Twitter back from adding the edit button is the malicious usage of editing content that can mislead people.