Want to dodge high parking fines? Here is a list of authorised parking lots you can use

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has from July 07 implemented a new parking fine structure under which defaulters will shell out huge amounts to recover their impounded vehicles.

As per the new rules, owners of the towed vehicles will have to pay for everything, right from the penalty to the towing charges including late payment fees if any.

For two-wheelers, the fine is set within the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,300; while three-wheeler owners could shell out between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,200.

Light moving vehicles will be charged between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,100; while medium-sized motor vehicle owners could pay between Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,600; and the fine ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,250 for heavy vehicles.

Mumbai Mirror compiled a list of all the BMC authorised parking lots that can be used in case you need the facility. Here is the list:

1. Near Artesia building, Lower Parel division2. Altamont Road, Kemps Corner3. Near Elco Market, Bandra4. BMC Parking, Kurla (W)5. Near Boomerang building, Kurla (W)6. Topiwala Market building, Kurla (W)7. One Indiabulls, Lower Parel8. Cygnus Tower, Santacruz (E)9. Lodha Excelus, NM Joshi Marg10. Runwal Green, GMLR, Nahur11. Kalpataru Avana building, Parel Sewri division12. Insignia building, Santacruz (E)13. Runwal Anthurium, Mulund (W)14. Lodha Supreme building, Kanjurmarg15. Runwal building, Nepean Sea Road16. Behind Umiya Mata Mandir, Goregaon (E)17. Near Oshiwara Metro station, Andheri (W) (To open soon)18. Club Aquaria, Borivali (W) (To open soon)19. Celestia building, Parel, Sewri20. Runwal building, Andheri (W) (free parking)21. Near R City Mall, Vikhroli (W) (free parking)22. Near Hub mall, Goregaon (E) (free parking)23. Next to Kamala Mills, SB Road (free parking)24. Indiabulls Finance Center, SB Road (free parking)25. Vikas Palazzo building, Mulund (W) (free parking)26. World Tower, SB road (free parking)