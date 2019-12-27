Want to check your top nine posts on Instagram? Here's how you can do it

The year 2019 is about to end, and it is a good time to rewind on your social media posts. Popular apps like YouTube and Spotify have already released the ‘throwback’ feature wherein users can see the most popular videos and the songs they listened to the most.

Instagram, unfortunately, does not have such a tool as yet. However, users can still check the most popular photos and videos that they uploaded through various third-party apps and websites.

One such tool is ‘Top Nine’, where users can check nine such posts that received the most number of likes. The service is available on its website, the Android app on the Google Play Store and iOS app on the Apple App Store.

To know the most popular posts of your Instagram account uploaded in 2019, enter your Instagram handle, hit continue and then enter to email id associated with the Instagram account.

After analysing the data, the app/ website will show you the top nine photos in the form of a grid.

The tool also shows you the number of posts uploaded, the total number of likes received, and the average like count on each post.

As an update, Top Nine also allows users to share the grid in the form of a video story, showing each photo and the number of likes. Users can also choose to customise the grid and hide the total likes count, likes per post, summary caption and other statistics.

There are many other third-party apps that offer a similar experience.