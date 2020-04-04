Want to buy a flagship smartphone but cannot afford one? Here are some excellent alternatives

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition | The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is almost a year old now, but its Snapdragon 855 chipset makes it every bit as capable as the other smartphones on this list. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition also has one of the best cameras on our list, delivering photography results on par with OnePlus, LG and Samsung. In some cases, one could even argue that the Oppo Reno surpasses these phones in image capture. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition also sports a premium design and bright AMOLE display, although refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. However, the software experience on the Reno 10x Zoom Edition does leave a lot to be desired. The Reno 10x Zoom is the cheapest phone on our list and has gone on sale for as low as Rs 24,990 during a recent sale, making it an excellent value buy.