Want better RoI from analytics? Go beyond traditional data points

Analytics is a non-negotiable requirement for banks and financial institutions today. Organizations are making huge investments on data analytics and related technologies on an ongoing basis.

But are these firms able to get more bang for their buck?

According to McKinsey, more than 90 percent of the top 50 banks around the world are using advanced analytics; however most are having one-off successes but can’t scale up.

Despite the increasing investment, the number of firms that are seeing greater RoI from analytics isn’t quite impressive, especially those firms that have a traditional approach to technology.

Many financial services firms still rely on conventional data sets.

“The most significant data challenge that most traditional banks and financial services companies face is identifying and leveraging the right data. Currently, most BFSI players utilize conventional data points such as credit history to gauge creditworthiness. Relying heavily on the historical data restricts access to credit for a large percentage of creditworthy borrowers from the unbanked and new-to-credit segments,” says Bala Parthasarathy, CEO & co-founder, MoneyTap.

To this end, many new-age players and fintechs are going beyond the traditional methods of data sourcing to effectively leverage analytics. “We address this challenge by analysing traditional and non-traditional datapoints to create more accurate borrower profiles,” Parathasarathy says.

Fintechs thus seem to have been able to realize better RoI from this technology. “A good number of Fintech companies these days are leveraging data analytics to achieve truly phenomenal results. Undertaking analytics projects have proven to enhance ROI and scale up operations by reaching a larger segment of potentially eligible consumers,” confirms Aditya Kumar, Founder & CEO of Qbera.com.

Growing investment on Predictive analytics

Adoption of predictive analytics model has gone up significantly in the last couple of years. Firms in the BFSI sector use predictive analytics to better understand future consumer behavior by studying critical data and making accurate predictions almost effortlessly.

The goal of predictive analytics is to help identify the right customers to market products, the right channels to market them, and the right time to market them.

“What these big data models have helped achieve is a whole new way of sending targeted and personalized communications at scale. Effectively, these models help the firms get much more out of their marketing budgets, which is always finite,” says Sethu Chidambaram - Head, Analytics & Cross Sell – Bank Bazaar.

However, many companies, at this stage, are realizing that the success of a predictive analytics model depends on multiple factors, primary around data collection.

“One significant challenge that most banks are grappling with today is how to integrate disparate datasets about their customers which tends to reside in a number of legacy databases and create a unified view of the customer. A decision model that is run on a database that has this unified customer view is usually better by an order of magnitude than say, a decision model which is built only on Savings Account transaction data,” adds Chidambaram.

Hence, focusing on past patterns and previous approaches to analytics may turn out to be detrimental when it comes to predictive analytics, expects point out.