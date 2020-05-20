App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart pulls plug on e-commerce website Jet

The announcement was a part of Walmart’s quarterly earnings report, which saw a 74 percent surge in online sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Walmart has announced that it plans to shut down its e-commerce website Jet.

The announcement was a part of Walmart’s quarterly earnings report, which saw a 74 percent surge in online sales during the coronavirus pandemic. “Due to continued strength of the Walmart.com brand, the company will discontinue Jet.com,” Walmart stated.

The company did credit Jet for helping build its e-commerce website. On a call with analysts, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon credited the acquisition for “jump-starting the progress we have made the last few years”, reported CNBC.

He pointed to Walmart’s curbside pickup, delivery to the home, and expansion of categories beyond groceries, such as apparel and home decor. McMillion also said, "We're seeing the Walmart brand resonate regardless of income, geography or age."

Walmart had acquired Jet for $3billion in 2016. The company does not expect significant accounting charges’ as most employees had been moved to Walmart. Jet’s CEO Marc Lore has been overlooking Walmart’s e-commerce business in the US.

Lore found Jet in 2016 and quickly raised over $700 million. It was only a little over a year after launch that Walmart acquired Jet for $3.3 billion in September 2016. While Jet did help Walmart grow in the e-commerce space, its own website started seeing downward traffic. For instance, Jet’s online traffic was 33 million in December 2016. Exactly three years later, it was down to 1.4 million. The company did try to boost its sales in 2018 with a refreshed and improved grocery service but failed to succeed against the likes of rivals like Amazon.

First Published on May 20, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Walmart

