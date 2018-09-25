App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Walmart bets on blockchain to improve food safety

The system will ensure that all produce-related information will be open and accessible, in real-time with end-to-end traceability

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Walmart on September 25 asked its suppliers of leafy vegetable produce to upload and integrate their data to a blockchain-based tracking system.

The suppliers have time until September 2019 to put in place the systems to ensure all produce-related information will be open and accessible, in real-time with end-to-end traceability. In case, there is a problem with a certain batch of produce, Walmart will be able to trace the entity that has dealt with the produce all the way from the farm to someone’s table.

This blockchain network is the result of a year’s collaboration between Walmart and IBM to digitise the food supply chain process. According to a report by TechCrunch, the network is called IBM Food Trust Solution. It was built using IBM’s Blockchain Platform and is run entirely on IBM Cloud.

Most food supply chains are manually run and take roughly seven days to trace the source of produce. But TechCrunch’s report said with IBM’s Food Trust Solution, the trace time can be reduced to a mere 2.2 seconds.

This comes after the recent outbreak of E coli in romaine lettuce and salmonella in a number of the company’s products. Large quantities of produce had to be disposed and health officials at the Centre for Disease Control warned Americans to avoid eating lettuce that was sourced from Arizona.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 08:26 pm

tags #blockchain #Technology #world

