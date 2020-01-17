Waiting for the OnePlus foldable smartphone? CEO Lau has an update for you

The trend of foldable smartphones began in 2019 with the launch of smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X, and the Motorola Razr 2019. Companies like Xiaomi and Oppo have already confirmed to be working on their version of a foldable smartphone. As more companies decide to get on the foldable bandwagon, Chinese tech manufacturer OnePlus says that it is not going to launch a foldable smartphone anytime soon.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in a podcast interaction with The Verge, said that the tech for foldable smartphones, primarily the display, was not completely ready and rather came with a lot of concerns.

As transcribed by Lau’s interpreter Eric Glass, the OnePlus CEO has highlighted the fact that these concerns, more often than not, outweigh the pros. One of the primary reasons is the crease that is left behind on foldable displays, which is not something the company can accept.

When asked about the Motorola Razr’s mechanism of a moving display when folded, Lau said that the fold still left some crease behind. Also, plastic displays are not that durable compared to glass and can easily leave scratches.

All of this combined does not leave a ‘smooth experience’, something that has been OnePlus’ mantra when it comes to displays. The underlying tech of foldable displays is bound to improve in the coming months and years as more manufacturers start working on the development of foldable smartphones.