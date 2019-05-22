Vymo collaborates with Microsoft to expand its intelligent personal assistant for sales globally

Vymo has announced its collaboration with Microsoft to expand the global presence of its intelligent personal assistant for sales. The partnership will focus on enabling organizations to strengthen their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) using Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and empower their sales function with predictive and actionable insights.

Vymo is already powering an existing base of 85,000+ users in 50+ large global businesses across Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Pharma sectors with Microsoft Azure backed Machine Learning and AI tools to help them draw intelligent and actionable insights and increase the productivity by over 30 percent.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vymo Co-founder & CEO, Yamini Bhat said, "We are helping organizations move to a more proactive CRM experience powered by mobility and intelligence. With Vymo, salespeople can operate more effectively in a deskless environment and that has translated into a significant revenue impact for businesses. We look forward to working closely with Microsoft as we scale."

Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager, Partner Ecosystem, Microsoft, said, "We have been working closely with Vymo to empower the salesforce in businesses using AI, and are delighted to be taking our collaboration further. The new development is part of Microsoft's commitment to enable its partner ecosystem leverage AI capabilities to be able to build powerful solutions and tap growth."