Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome, Apple Safari; CERT-IN issues warning

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued two separate advisories, asking users to update the Apple Safari and Google Chrome browser, citing their vulnerability to malware attacks.

CERT-IN has found multiple vulnerabilities in Apple Safari browser “which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, perform cross-site scripting attacks or cause URL Unicode encoding on a targeted system.”

The vulnerability exists in Safari browser prior to version 13.1.2. Fortunately, Apple has fixed the bug and an update is available on its website.

The CERT-IN also warned that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, access sensitive information, contact spoofing attack and denial of service (DoS) attack on the targeted system.

CERT stated that “a remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by creating a specially crafted webpage on the targeted system.”

The government body has asked users to update Google Chrome to version 84.0.4147.89. The update has been released for Windows and Mac operating systems.

You can check the current Google Chrome version by clicking on the options menu, selecting “Help” and clicking “About Google Chrome”.

For Safari, click on the Safari option in the Menu tab and then click on “About Safari”.