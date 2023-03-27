VU launches 2023 premium edition TVs in India: Check here for price, specifications

VU has introduced its line of premium edition 4K smart TVs that come with Google TV and several apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and more.

Pricing and Availability

The new line-up features two display sizes to choose from - 43 inches and 55 inches.

The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 55-inch model will cost you Rs 32,999. The line-up will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, VU's online store, and authorized retailers across India.

Moneycontrol News