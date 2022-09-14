English
    Vu introduces affordable 4K GloLED TVs in India with Google TV OS, 104W Sub-woofer: All you need to know

    The new Vu GloLED TV features a starting price of 33,999 for the 50-inch model. The TV also comes in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes that will be priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

    Vu recently launched a new line-up of affordable 4K TVs in India. The Vu GloLED TV features the company’s proprietary Glo Panel, Glo AI processor and Google TV OS. Vu claims that the Glo Panel with the Glo AI processor increases brightness by 60 percent while reducing energy consumption.

    Vu GloLED TV Price in India 

    The new Vu GloLED TV features a starting price of 33,999 for the 50-inch model. The TV also comes in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes that will be priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively. The Vu GloLED TV is already available for purchase through Flipkart and other retail outlets. It is worth noting that the company said that these prices were introductory and are inclusive of bank offers on Flipkart. Vu will also launch a 43-inch screen size of its GloLED TV soon.

    Vu GloLED TV Specifications 

    The new Vu GloLED 4K TV features the company’s proprietary Glo Panel and Glo AI processor. The new GloLED TV has a NTSC colour gamut of 94 percent, which the company says is much higher than the standard 4K LED TV. Despite its sleek frame, the Vu GloLED TV comes with a DJ subwoofer with a sound output of 104W. Vu’s new GloLED TVs also run on the latest Google TV OS.

    Close

    Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of Vu Technologies, said, “We’ve closely worked with Google to bring the latest Google TV OS, and we can confidently say that the Vu GloLED TV is the best Google TV out there, right from picture quality, audio capabilities, processing speed and customer centric features.”

    The Vu GloLED TV is bezel-less to maximize the viewing area and is also equipped with hands-free far-field microphone, supporting voice search and voice commands as well as ambient light sensor to automatically adjust your TV settings under different lighting conditions. conditions. The Vu GloLED TV features the next generation Advanced Cricket Mode with 100 percent ball visibility and a live stadium experience.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #4K TV #Flipkart #Google TV #LED TVs #Vu TV
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 12:01 pm
