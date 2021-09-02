VPNs next on India's hitlist, companies express worry

A proposal to ban VPNs in India has companies worried

Virtual Private Networks (VPN) allows a user to bypass internet region checks and censorship to access content that would otherwise be restricted. The most common examples of a use case for VPN would be watching shows on Netflix not available in India.

VPNs also allow you to browse the web nearly anonymously improving user privacy online. They are also being used by many companies in the current pandemic hit world to secure communications when working from home.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has taken issue with VPNs ability to let users browse anonymously and called it a threat a national security.

They want VPN services to be blocked in India, calling it a technological challenge that allows cybercriminals to wade through unchecked.

This is confusing because the Department of Telecommunications recently eased regulations and simplified them to enable access to VPN services, primarily to make it easier for employees to work from home during the pandemic.

It is also not the first time such a proposal has been tabled. This is a follow up report to an earlier proposal in March. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had responded to the report but apparently the committee isn't satisfied.

They have recommended the Home Ministry work with MeitY to identify and block VPN services with the help of internet service providers in the country.

“The Committee notes with anxiety the technological challenge posed by VPN services and Dark Web, that can bypass cyber security walls and allow criminals to remain anonymous online," the committee noted in the report.

"As of date, VPN can easily be downloaded, as many websites are providing such facilities and advertising them. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry of Home Affairs should coordinate with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to identify and permanently block such VPNs with the help of internet service providers,” it added.