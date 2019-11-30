App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VoPay Joins CLA to support digital lending growth across Canada

Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) provides its members with the tools to innovate and grow and to foster safe and ethical lending practices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

VoPay, a leader in payment technology innovation, has become a member of the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA). The CLA provides its members with the tools to innovate and grow and to foster safe and ethical lending practices.

Digital lending uses technology platforms and software to manage loan processes which enables lenders to provide loans through more direct, streamlined and efficient methods. In Canada, new digital lenders and funders are entering the market with solutions that offer increased speed and convenience. This is causing positive growth in the alternative finance market, which witnessed a growth of 159 percent from 2016 to achieve a market volume of USD 867.7 million in 2017.

VoPay’s Founder & CEO, Hamed Arbabi, said: “We look forward to supporting the growing Canadian lending community and adding value with our understanding of the lending industry pain points such as NSFs, returned payments and PAD management. Through our streamlined payment solution, we have optimized EFT payments in Canada by digitizing the PAD initiation, eliminating NSFs and offering near real-time funding.”

Close
“We are excited to welcome VoPay as an affiliate member,” said Gary Schwartz, President of the CLA. “VoPay has demonstrated a strong record of providing innovative fintech services to Canadian lenders. We look forward to working with VoPay and the rest of our members to influence policy in a way that promotes transparency and fosters responsible and ethical lending practices nation-wide.”

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.