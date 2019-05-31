VoltDB partners with QUICK Corp for advanced financial information services

VoltDB, the enterprise-class database that powers real-time intelligent decisions on streaming data, announced that it has been selected by financial information services company, QUICK Corp., to support its real-time news service for enhanced financial and security market decision making.

QUICK Corp. delivers enormous volumes of global financial and economic information for precise decision making among the investor community. The search function for its news service involves full-text and tag search across a large range of keyword data. VoltDB's guaranteed speed and consistency enables the financial information service platform to respond quickly and accurately to each and every search, regardless of the volume or demand.

"Investors, whether professional or individual, rely on our high-value-added information to turn change into opportunity," said Masaharu Takahashi of QUICK Corp. "The market-actionable value we promise relies on the most recent, accurate information available, to make extremely important financial and security decisions. VoltDB offers the speed, availability and consistency that's vital to process extremely high-volume requests in real-time, with complete accuracy."

"VoltDB is designed to support mission critical applications that cannot spare any down time or data loss, that also must linearly scale to perform transactions at high speed," said David Flower, CEO of VoltDB. "The combination of VoltDB and QUICK Corp. is ideal, equipping customers with the critical knowledge needed to make and understand intelligent decisions in just milliseconds."