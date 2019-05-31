App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VoltDB partners with QUICK Corp for advanced financial information services

VoltDB enables QUICK Corp. customers to access the most up-to-date international news at unprecedented speeds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

VoltDB, the enterprise-class database that powers real-time intelligent decisions on streaming data, announced that it has been selected by financial information services company, QUICK Corp., to support its real-time news service for enhanced financial and security market decision making.

QUICK Corp. delivers enormous volumes of global financial and economic information for precise decision making among the investor community. The search function for its news service involves full-text and tag search across a large range of keyword data. VoltDB's guaranteed speed and consistency enables the financial information service platform to respond quickly and accurately to each and every search, regardless of the volume or demand.

"Investors, whether professional or individual, rely on our high-value-added information to turn change into opportunity," said Masaharu Takahashi of QUICK Corp. "The market-actionable value we promise relies on the most recent, accurate information available, to make extremely important financial and security decisions. VoltDB offers the speed, availability and consistency that's vital to process extremely high-volume requests in real-time, with complete accuracy."

Close
"VoltDB is designed to support mission critical applications that cannot spare any down time or data loss, that also must linearly scale to perform transactions at high speed," said David Flower, CEO of VoltDB. "The combination of VoltDB and QUICK Corp. is ideal, equipping customers with the critical knowledge needed to make and understand intelligent decisions in just milliseconds."
First Published on May 31, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.