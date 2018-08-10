Volkswagen's new Jetta could become fastest car at Bonneville Salt Flats

The Volkswagen Jetta is a mild-mannered city car that will drop you off at work or take you cross country with a decent amount of luxury. But the German auto giant reckons it can do much more than just that. It is confident that the Jetta can break the land speed record of 333 kmph at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

To that end, Volkswagen has built its most outrageous Jetta yet. The same 2.0-litre four-cylinder mill that powers the Golf GTI and produces well over 500 bhp will be used in the vehicle. A limited slip differential, lowered suspension, specialised wheels and tyres will help it set a new record.

Additionally, Volkswagen has stripped the Jetta of almost everything that makes this saloon a street-legal car. All you find on the inside is the steering wheel, a bucket seat, a roll cage and a fire extinguisher.

Two parachutes on the rear end will help in slowing the vehicle from breakneck speeds. The height of the car has been reduced and Volkswagen claims it has a drag coefficient of 0.27.

The land speed attempt is to showcase the sporting potential of the Jetta and it comes after Volkswagen set a new record at Pike's Peak with its electric ID R Racer.

The car has been developed by VW America along with Bonneville specialists at THR Manufacturing. Breaking the record will mean that the Jetta is the fastest near-production Volkswagen. The attempts will take place between August 11 and 17.