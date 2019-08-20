Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet drops its roof!

Volkswagen recently took a detour from manufacturing sleek business-class cars to unveil a soft-top cabriolet. The German automobile giant recently unveiled the T-Roc Cabriolet, with a world premiere scheduled for the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.

The SUV was updated with a soft top in replacement of its hardtop which can open in nine seconds at speeds of up to 30 km/h. Volkswagen is offering the T-Roc in two trims which include Style and R-Line. The Style trim is the base model of the car while R-Line adds some bling to it.

The T-Roc convertible will be offered in two engine options including a turbocharged 1-liter 3-cylinder engine which makes 115 PS of maximum power. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder making 150 PS. Transmission is handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The current-gen T-Roc SUV is offered with six engine options around the world. They include various turbocharged petrol and diesel options, with power outputs varying from 85 PS to 190 PS of maximum power. The India-spec T-Roc could be offered with an option between a 1.5-liter TSI EVO petrol and a 2-liter TDI diesel engine. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 7-speed DSG unit.