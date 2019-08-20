App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet drops its roof!

The SUV was updated with a soft top in replacement of its hardtop which can open in nine seconds at speeds of up to 30kmph.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen recently took a detour from manufacturing sleek business-class cars to unveil a soft-top cabriolet. The German automobile giant recently unveiled the T-Roc Cabriolet, with a world premiere scheduled for the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.

The SUV was updated with a soft top in replacement of its hardtop which can open in nine seconds at speeds of up to 30 km/h. Volkswagen is offering the T-Roc in two trims which include Style and R-Line. The Style trim is the base model of the car while R-Line adds some bling to it.

The T-Roc convertible will be offered in two engine options including a turbocharged 1-liter 3-cylinder engine which makes 115 PS of maximum power. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder making 150 PS. Transmission is handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Close

The current-gen T-Roc SUV is offered with six engine options around the world. They include various turbocharged petrol and diesel options, with power outputs varying from 85 PS to 190 PS of maximum power. The India-spec T-Roc could be offered with an option between a 1.5-liter TSI EVO petrol and a 2-liter TDI diesel engine. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 7-speed DSG unit.

Volkswagen is expected to launch the standard T-Roc after its launch in mid-2020. However, it is highly unlikely that the cabriolet version will make it to Indian shores.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Auto #T-Roc #Technology #trends #Volkswagen

