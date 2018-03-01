App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Feb 23, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen net profit more than doubles in 2017

Record sales of some 10.74 million vehicles worldwide helped the group based in Wolfsburg, Germany to boost revenues 6.2 per cent year-on-year, to 230.7 billion euros.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The world's largest carmaker Volkswagen said today it more than doubled net profits in 2017, with record sales helping it overcome headwinds including its long-running diesel scandal. VW said in a statement it had booked an 11.4-billion-euro (USD 14 billion) bottom line last year, up from the 5.1 billion euros earned in 2016.

Record sales of some 10.74 million vehicles worldwide helped the group based in Wolfsburg, Germany to boost revenues 6.2 per cent year-on-year, to 230.7 billion euros.

Operating, or underlying profits increased 94.5 per cent to 13.8 billion euros, even after subtracting some 3.2 billion euros in one-off charges "related exclusively to charges... due to the diesel issue," the firm said.

VW admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide to fool regulators' emissions tests, and has since paid out more than 20 billion euros for buybacks, fines and compensation.

related news

Despite last year's strong performance, "looking ahead, we -- like the entire industry - are facing major challenges and radical change," chief executive Matthias Mueller said.

In the wake of the diesel scandal, VW has promised deep reforms across its sprawling 12-brand empire, which ranges from Lamborghini, Audi and Porsche to Skoda, Seat and its own branded cars.

Like other German carmakers, it plans a slew of new electric and hybrid models over the coming years.

"Shaping the Group's transformation will not only require a great deal of time and energy; it will also be very expensive. This is why we must continue to keep our expenditure under tight control," finance director Frank Witter said.

Looking ahead to 2018, the group aims to increase revenue by "as much as 5.0 per cent" compared with last year.

It will also target an operating profit margin before special items of between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent, compared with 7.4 percent last year.

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC