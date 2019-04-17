Volkswagen 7-Seat electric SUV concept car to premiere at 2019 Auto Shanghai

German carmaker Volkswagen has officially presented the “ID. ROOMZZ” at the 2019 Auto Shanghai motor show in China. It is slated to be an all-electric SUV and is to be initially launched in the Chinese market in 2021.

The ID. ROOMZZ is a five-metre multivariable electric SUV which is aimed at family as well as business sectors. It is designed to follow the clear, homogenous lines of the rest of the ID. Family. The chief designer at the Volkswagen brand, Klaus Bischoff states, “This SUV is a monolith, appearing to be seamlessly machined from one solid block. The battery-powered ID. ROOMZZ moves effortlessly – silently and without emissions.”

The SUV is equipped with Volkswagen’s latest IQ. DRIVE systems which make it a level 4 autonomous vehicle. Using the ID. Pilot mode, the ID. ROOMZZ can effortlessly navigate through traffic without driver input. It is also built around the variable interior concept, which offers a great degree of seating configurations to the occupants. This can not only be adapted as per the passenger’s personal wishes but also according to the respective driving mode.

It is powered by a pair of electric motors, which can continuously drive both axles with a system output of 225 kW or 306 PS of maximum power. This can accelerate the SUV to a 100 km/h from a standstill in 6.6 seconds, with an electronically regulated top speed of 180 km/h.

The ID. ROOMZZ will be presented to the public at 2019 Auto Shanghai motor show in Shanghai, China.