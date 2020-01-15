Vodafone launches new Rs 99, Rs 555 prepaid recharge plans in India

Vodafone just expanded its range of prepaid offering in India with two new plans. The new prepaid plans are priced at Rs 99 and Rs 555 and offer several benefits but are limited to select circles.

The telecom giant’s new prepaid recharges come little over a month after its tariffs were revised for prepaid services.

So here’s everything you need to know about the new plans.

According to the listing on Vodafone India’s website, the Rs 99 plan offers customers unlimited local and national voice calls, 100 local and national SMS benefits and 1GB of data. The budget plan comes with a validity period of 18 days.

The Rs 555 plan offers similar benefits but scales it up with 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Additionally, the Rs 555 plan offers a validity of 70 days.

Vodafone is also giving customers who opt for any one of these plans free ZEE5 (Worth Rs 999) and Vodafone Play subscriptions. Both plans are only available in select regions. The Rs 555 Vodafone prepaid recharge is currently only available in Mumbai. At the same time, customers from Kolkata, UP East, UP West, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan can opt for the Rs 99 prepaid plan.