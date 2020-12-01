Vi tariff hike: Vodafone Idea raises price of two postpaid plans by Rs 50

Vodafone Idea has announced a hike in the prices of two of its tariff plans. The two RED Family postpaid plans, Rs 598 and Rs 749 have been hiked by Rs 50 effective immediately.

According to the Vodafone Idea website, the Rs 749 plan is now priced at Rs 799, while the Rs 598 plan will now set you back Rs 649. These are not individual plans and are part of the telco’s RED Family plans. The new tariffs are applicable in all areas where the RED Family plans are offered.

The Rs 598 plan, which now cost Rs 649, will offer 50GB of data for the primary user and 30GB of data of the secondary user. The Rs 749 plan, now priced at Rs 799, will offer 60GB for the main connection and 30GB for both the second and third connection. Both the plans come with a rollover of 200 GB data.

Other benefits of these plans include unlimited local, STD, national roaming voice calls to any network within India. Both plans also include a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Vi Movies & TV.