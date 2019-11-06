Vivriti Capital’s online platform facilitates Rs 20,000 crore of enterprise debt financing

Vivriti Capital, an Indian online platform for enterprise B2B lending, has recently announced the successful cumulative disbursal of INR 20,000 crore through its online platform CredAvenue. The company has pulled this figure on the back of 800 deals in the past two years since its launch in 2017. The latest milestone further underscores the platform’s commitment to driving depth, scale, and efficiency of the institutional financing domain in India.

The issuers/originators associated with the transactions range from smaller, unrated entities to larger, AA institutions, with the AUM size between INR 2 crore to INR 25,000 crore and above. While the larger chunk of its clientele comprises NBFCs across multiple asset classes, the platform has also ventured into new sectors during this period. These include branded retail, healthcare, food & beverage, etc. In addition, top PSU Banks, Private Banks, NBFCs, and Mutual Funds, among others have been active participants on the platform. CredAvenue has also helped onboard new set of investors – such as HNIs, Family Offices, and Wealth Management Firms – onto this space.

“We have come a long way in a short span since our inception two years ago. Facilitating INR 20,000 crore of debt financing is a significant milestone in our journey towards making CredAvenue the one-stop-destination for all enterprise debt participants in India,” Gaurav Kumar, Founder – Vivriti Capital said. “The platform has now established itself as the market leader delivering tremendous value and efficiency to all participants across many product categories. We will continue to strengthen our credit and transaction engines, ramp up our user onboarding and product offerings in the next six months.”