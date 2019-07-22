Vivriti Capital concludes Rs 118 cr securitization deal Five Star Business Finance

Vivriti Capital, an Indian NBFC startup, concludes INR 118 Crore securitisation deal for Five-Star Business Finance Limited through its online debt platform. The issuance was subscribed to by a large private sector bank. The underlying pool consists of loans given out predominantly for small businesses with an average ticket size of INR 3–4 lacs.

This is first securitisation transaction for Five-Star Business Finance Limited, a Chennai headquartered NBFC catering to small business customers in the urban and semi- urban markets. It is backed by Investors such as Matrix Partners, Morgan Stanley, Norwest Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and TPG.

This transaction reaffirms the fact that well performing NBFCs can raise funds even in the current liquidity situation. It also highlights the importance of innovative deal structures that blend risk management and incentive alignment to further strengthen investor confidence.

Commenting on the success of the deal, Srikanth, CFO-Five Star, said, “This transaction clearly establishes the fact that NBFCs with robust business model, strong credit norms and good asset quality will be able to attract debt capital irrespective of the liquidity conditions. Thanks to the entire Vivriti team, and specifically to the “Marketplace”, their state-of-the-art online debt platform, which have been great enablers for this transaction.”

Irfan Mohammed, CBO, Vivriti Capital, said, “We are delighted to be part of Five Star’s first securitization deal. This deal revalidates the confidence that the market has on Five Star and opens new funding avenues for the company. This transaction is a result of good structuring and execution on our online credit platform that optimally factors in requirements of the issuers, the investors and all other stakeholders.”