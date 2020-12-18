Vivo, Zeiss enter global partnership for mobile imaging with Vivo X60 series

Vivo announced that it has entered into a collaborative partnership with German optical systems company Zeiss for its mobile imaging. The Chinese smartphone company, which is among the top five smartphone manufacturers in India, confirmed that the upcoming Vivo X60 Series will feature the Vivo Zeiss imaging tech.

Vivo, in an emailed statement, said that the long-term partnership with Zeiss is aimed at jointly promoting and developing innovations in mobile imaging. As part of the collaboration agreement, Vivo and Zeiss will establish the Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab, a joint R&D program to innovate mobile imaging technology for Vivo's flagship smartphones.

In addition to the joint R&D program, the companies will also launch the “Vivo ZEISS Master Photography” campaign to promote the co-engineered imaging system.

“Through the partnership, Zeiss imaging technology will be enjoyed by much more consumers. Based on the synergy and complementarity of optical expertise and new digital technologies, Vivo and Zeiss intend to make the strategic collaboration a starting point to create new opportunities for mobile imaging, enable more creativity, so as to support the long-term and healthy development of the entire industry,” Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of Vivo, said.

Vivo X60 series will feature the mobile imaging tech co-developed by Vivo and Zeiss. Details about the camera technology have not been shared at the moment.

Vivo X60 series launch is scheduled for December 29. The company is expected to launch two smartphones under the flagship series - Vivo X60, and X60 Pro.