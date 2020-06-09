Vivo Z5x (2020) launched with Snapdragon 712 and 5,000 mAh battery

Vivo recently unveiled a new affordable smartphone for Chinese markets. The Vivo Z5x (2020) arrives in China with a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, hole-punch camera cutout, and a triple-camera setup. The Vivo Z5x starts from CNY 1,298 (Roughly Rs 13,850).

Vivo Z5x Specifications

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Vivo Z5x sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout.

In optics, the Z5x gets a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the punch-hole cutout houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone also uses a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9 Pie with the Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. The phone is available in Black, White, and Blue colours. The base model of the Z5x features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Vivo Z5x is available in two other models, including – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB priced at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs 14,900) and CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs 17,050), respectively.