App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Z5x (2020) launched with Snapdragon 712 and 5,000 mAh battery

The Vivo Z5x starts from CNY 1,298 (Roughly Rs 13,850) in China.

Carlsen Martin

Vivo recently unveiled a new affordable smartphone for Chinese markets. The Vivo Z5x (2020) arrives in China with a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, hole-punch camera cutout, and a triple-camera setup. The Vivo Z5x starts from CNY 1,298 (Roughly Rs 13,850).

Vivo Z5x Specifications

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Vivo Z5x sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout.

Close

In optics, the Z5x gets a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the punch-hole cutout houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone also uses a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back.

related news

The Vivo Z5x runs on Android 9 Pie with the Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. The phone is available in Black, White, and Blue colours. The base model of the Z5x features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Vivo Z5x is available in two other models, including – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB priced at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs 14,900) and CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs 17,050), respectively.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

NHRC may consider framing guidelines to protect bonded labourers during COVID-19 pandemic: SC

NHRC may consider framing guidelines to protect bonded labourers during COVID-19 pandemic: SC

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.