Vivo Z5x (2020) launched with Snapdragon 712 and 5,000 mAh battery

Vivo recently unveiled a new affordable smartphone for Chinese markets. The Vivo Z5x (2020) arrives in China with a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, hole-punch camera cutout, and a triple-camera setup. The Vivo Z5x starts from CNY 1,298 (Roughly Rs 13,850).
Vivo Z5x Specifications
The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Vivo Z5x sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout.
In optics, the Z5x gets a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, the punch-hole cutout houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone also uses a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back.