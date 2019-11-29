Vivo Z5i with triple-cameras, Snapdragon 675 processor launched in India

Vivo has launched a new smartphone under the Z-series lineup in China called the Z5i. The new smartphone looks similar to the Vivo Z5 that was launched earlier in China. Key highlights of the Z5i include a triple-camera setup and a value-for-money performance unit.

Vivo Z5i features a tall 6.53-inch Full HD+ TFT LTPS display with a water-drop notch on top. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. For longer battery life, the Z5i comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging via micro-USB.

Optics on the back include a triple-camera setup with a 16MP f/1.78 sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 lens and a 2MP f/2.4 lens for macro shots. For selfies, the notch houses a 16MP f/2.0 sensor.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Vivo Z5i along with face unlock for biometrics.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The smartphone boots on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9.2.

The smartphone has been launched in China for Yuan 1,798 (roughly Rs 18,300) for the single 8GB variant.