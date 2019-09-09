Vivo Z1x with Snapdragon 712 SoC and Super AMOLED display, starting at Rs 16,990

Vivo just took the covers off of Vivo Z1x in Indian markets. The phone has gone live on Flipkart with the first sale scheduled to begin on the 13th of September. The Vivo Z1x is more or less a better looking Z1 Pro. But let’s take deep dive into the specifications of the phone.

The Vivo Z1x is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC, similar to that on the Z1 Pro. The device features 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Z1x is available in two colours - Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue.

Vivo’s latest handset also sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Z1x also packs a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 22.5W FlashCharge technology, which Vivo claim delivers three hours of talk-time on a five-minute charge.

The Z1x features a triple camera setup on the back that includes a Sony IMX582 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel Super-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the Z1x gets a 32-megapixel shooter housed in the dewdrop notch.

The Vivo Z1x is shaping up to be a pretty impressive handset. However, the dewdrop notch is a bit of a let-down, considering the Vivo Z1 Pro features a punch-hole notch.

The Vivo Z1x is available in two variants. The entry-level Z1x with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,990, while the 6GB/128GB Z1x model is available at Rs 18,990. The device is perfectly placed to go up against the likes of the Oppo K3, Realme X and Redmi K20.