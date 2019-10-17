Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Vivo has launched a new variant of the Z1x in India. The company has introduced an 8GB RAM variant of the Z1x. The recently-launched Z1x was previously available in a single 6GB RAM variant with two storage options.

The Z1x with 8GB RAM has been priced at Rs 21,990. The new variant comes with 128GB storage and is available in Fusion Blue colour. The new variant of Z1x will be available in both offline and online stores.

The other two variants of Vivo Z1x with 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage are priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 18,990. Both the storage variants are available in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Specifications of the Vivo Z1x include a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display has a 1080x2340 resolution and comes with a water-drop notch at the top. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Z1x.

Performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card. There is a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with a 22.5W FlashCharge technology, which claims to deliver three hours of talk-time on a five-minute charge. For selfies, there is a 32MP f/2.0 front-facing camera inside the water-drop notch.

Vivo Z1x includes a triple-camera setup which features a Sony IMX582 48MP primary sensor, 8MP Super-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the Z1x gets a 32MP shooter housed in the dewdrop notch.