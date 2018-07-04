VIVO Z10 - The latest entry into the affordable smartphone market with a 24MP selfie camera

In an over-crowded market of high-quality camera phones, VIVO has decided to up the ante by releasing a selfie camera phone with a 24 MP front camera.

At present Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi are some of the leading competitors with great cameras while Motorola, VIVO, and OPPO are also part of the race.

VIVO’s new selfie camera phone, the Z10, is the latest entrant in its affordable range of phones which is sure to make an impact with its new camera setup.

The phone will hit the Indian market in September this year and will be available online on top online retail stores like Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal. The device will be available offline only in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The VIVO Z10 is available at a price of Rs 14, 999 which might be reduced by a few thousand Rupees on top retail sites during flash deals and sales. Apart from its main 'selfie camera' feature, the Z10 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 450 Soc (System on Chip) and Android version Nougat 7.1

The phone will also feature a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor that comes with a PDAF lens and will support the latest trend of Slow Motion videos. It will have a 64-megapixel Ultra HD image upscaling functionality.

The selfie camera sensor will come with Moonlight Glow technology to give a soft radiant complexion to the pictures. Moreover, the phone will pack a rear-facing finger-print sensor, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. It will also pack a 3225maH battery and will be available in 32 GB internal storage capacity with an expandable microSD card slot.