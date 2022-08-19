English
    Vivo Y77e (T1) launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

    The Vivo Y77e (T1 version) features a starting price of CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,000).

    August 19, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

    Vivo has officially unveiled a new smartphone in its Y series. The Vivo Y77e (T1 Version) has arrived in China with a large battery, MediaTek chipset, 5G connectivity, and a dual-camera setup. The Vivo Y77e (T1) is a branded version of the Y77 that was unveiled in Malaysia with a few tweaks.

    Vivo Y77e (T1) Price 

    The Vivo Y77e (T1 version) features a starting price of CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,000). The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Vivo Y77e (T1) is offered in Crystal Powder, Crystal Black, and Summer Listening to the Sea (Shade of Blue) colours.

    Vivo Y77e (T1) Specifications 

    The Vivo Y77e (T1) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. The Y77e (T1) also sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

    The screen boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery 18W fast-charging support. On the back, there’s a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the Vivo Y77e (T1) opts for a 16 MP shooter.

    The Vivo Y77e (T1) runs Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, headphone jack, USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. As of now, there is no information on whether the Vivo Y77e (T1) will debut in India.
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 05:41 pm
