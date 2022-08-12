Vivo Y77e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, AMOLED Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo has officially launched a new smartphone in its Y series in China. The Vivo Y77e arrives as a budget 5G smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, a dual-camera setup, a large battery, and an AMOLED display.

Vivo Y77e Price

The Vivo Y77e features a starting price of CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 20,100) in China. The phone is available in Blue, Pink, and Black colour options. Vivo is yet to announce the availability of the Y77e in India and global markets.

Vivo Y77e Specifications

The Vivo Y77e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that can be expanded through a microSD card. The Vivo Y77e sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone also features a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the camera front, the phone opts for a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Y77e gets an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y77e include 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and more. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Vivo Y77e runs Android 12-based Origin OS.