Vivo Y73 with triple-camera setup launch in India confirmed for June 10

There is no word on pricing on the Y73 yet, but we expect it to fall in the sub-20K segment.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new phone in its budget Y series in India. The Vivo Y73 is a budget-oriented smartphone that will be unveiled in India on June 10 at 12:00 pm (IST).

A recent teaser on Twitter gives us a glimpse of the Vivo Y73’s back panel and front of the device. The image confirms that the device will arrive in Blue and Black finishes, with the former opting for a distant diamond pattern. We also see a triple-camera setup on the back and a waterdrop notch on the front.

Vivo is also touting the phone’s slim form factor with a 7.38mm body. While other details about the Vivo Y73 are relatively unknown, the phone has been leaked in the past. An earlier report by 91mobiles revealed several key specs through a Google Play Console listing.

According to the report, the Y73 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 or G95 SoC. The phone will opt for an FHD+ panel with a 1080*2400-pixel resolution. It will come with 8GB of RAM and will run on the latest Android 11 OS. While there is no confirmation, the Y73 will likely house a 64 MP primary sensor.

There is no word on pricing on the Y73 yet, but we expect it to fall in the sub-20K segment considering the more expensive V series already occupy the sub-25K and sub-30K segments.
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
Take a Quick Survey