Vivo Y72t with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, AMOLED Display, 44W Charging Launched: All you need to know

The Vivo Y72t’s price in China is set at CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST

Vivo has revealed a new mid-tier smartphone in China. The Vivo Y72t is an affordable 5G phone with a MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED display, and fast-charging support. The Y72t follows the arrival of the Vivo T1 and T1x.

Vivo Y72t Price 

The Vivo Y72t’s price in China is set at CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in an 8GB/256GB configuration for CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,400). The Vivo Y72t will go on sale in China on November 1, although there is no information about international availability.

Vivo Y72t Specs 

The Vivo Y72t is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB and 256GB storage as well as virtual RAM expansion support, which allows you to use up to 4GB of the storage as RAM.

The device sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Y72t also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Additionally, the phone’s rear panel houses a dual-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter.

On the front, the screen’s waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP camera sensor for selfies. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and more. The Vivo Y72t is offered in Midnight Blue and Mirage colour options.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Oct 21, 2021 06:40 pm

