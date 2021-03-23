Vivo Y72 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery: Check price, specs

Vivo recently announced a new smartphone in its mid-range Y series in Thailand. The Vivo Y72 arrives with a massive battery, a 5G chipset, and a triple-camera setup.

Vivo Y72 5G Price

The Vivo Y72 5G is priced at THB 9,999 (Roughly Rs 23,375) in Thailand for the single 8GB/128GB variant. The Y72 5G arrives in Graphite Black and Dream Glow colour options. The first sale for the Vivo Y72 5G is scheduled for March 31.

Vivo Y72 5G Specs

The Vivo Y72 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB. The phone also comes with 128GB of expandable storage. The Y72 5G runs Funtouch OS 11.1 on top of Android 11.

For optics, the Y72 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. You also get an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y72 5G also sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a power button. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and more. For now, Vivo has disclosed the availability of the Y72 5G globally.