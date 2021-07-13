Vivo Y72 5G full specifications leaked ahead of its July 15 launch in India

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Y72 5G in India soon. And while the company has provided some details as to what to expect, a recent report has given us an in-depth look at the phone’s spec sheet.



2 Days to go!​

Are you ready for the powerful and stylish #vivoY72?​

Watch this space for more.​#ItsMy5GStyle pic.twitter.com/057iV3Iu40 July 13, 2021

While a recent official-looking poster of the phone was recently leaked, a more recent report by 91mobiles gives us an in-depth look at the Vivo Y72 5G’s spec sheet. According to the report, the Vivo Y72 5G will be more or less a rebranded version of the Vivo Y52 T1 model that was launched in China.

The most recent leak suggests that the Vivo Y72 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC rather than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset on the original model. The handset will sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although the Y72 5G will also be able to use 4GB of its storage as virtual RAM.

The Vivo Y72 5G will run Android 11 with the Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. It also boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For optics, the device will get a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary lens. On the front, the Y72 5G opts for an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and more.

While the report states that the Vivo Y72 5G will feature a starting price of Rs 22,990 for the 8GB variant, we think that may be a little much. Especially considering most of the specs on this phone is in line with the sub-15K 5G devices.