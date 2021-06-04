Vivo Y70t 5G with Exynos 880 SoC, 4,500 mAh Battery, Triple Cameras launched

The Vivo Y70t 5G is the latest smartphone from the company to land in China. The Y70t gets a triple-camera setup, a 5G Exynos chipset, and a sizeable battery. For now, the Y70t 5G is only available in China.

The Vivo Y70t 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 17,100) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants that are priced at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 19,400) and CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,900), respectively. The handset is available in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options.

Vivo Y70t 5G Specs

The Vivo Y70t is powered by the Samsung Exynos 880 SoC with the Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDRX RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5. The device sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

For optics, the Vivo Y70t 5G boasts a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The device also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, a Micro-USB port for charging, and more. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. For now, there’s no word on international availability about the Vivo Y70t 5G.